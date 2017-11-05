The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Beefs With The Whole Dang Family [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
In this edition of the Prank Call, Rickey Smiley called up a lady pretending to be someone from Jalen’s school. As soon as he said who he was, the whole family pounced. They passed the phone back and forth and immediately attacked! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

