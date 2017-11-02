The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Wants Invest In A “Doo-Doo Stank Pill” Business Venture [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment


Black Tony had a big idea when he called up Rickey Smiley trying to organize a meeting at his house. He said he had a way for everyone to make $50,000 a year if they all jumped on board and invested in a new product- a pill to make your “doo-doo stank” go away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Organized A Halloween Party For Kids At The Trap [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Is In Trouble After Meeting A White Girl In South Carolina [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Breaks Down When Rickey Smiley Says Gucci Mane Is With Him [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Continue reading Black Tony Wants Invest In A “Doo-Doo Stank Pill” Business Venture [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 4 days ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 week ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 1 week ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 1 week ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 3 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos