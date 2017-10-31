The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Andre 3000 Has Been Off-The-Radar All These Years [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Andre 3000 is one of those hip-hop legends that has withstood the test of time. Just about any time he’s featured on anything, hip-hop is more than hear for it, but he stays largely in the shadows. Rap fans have been aching for an album from him for years, and wondering why he keeps so quiet. He recently did an interview in GQ, however, that sheds a lot of light on who he is.

Andre revealed that he has always suffered with an anxiety around people, especially at the height of success with Outkast. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

We Like The Way Andre 3000 Of Outkast Moves For Tretorn

We Like The Way Andre 3000 Of Outkast Moves For Tretorn

We Like The Way Andre 3000 Of Outkast Moves For Tretorn

Andre 3000 is all things stylish and cool for Tretorn. The other half of Outkast is currently collaborating and designing with the brand and recently did an interview with Complex Magazine talking about everything from middle age life, to being okay if Outkast never broke up and more. Check out this dope shoot and let us know in the comments what you think.

Photos