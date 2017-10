Why The Death Of Jam Master Jay Is Still A Mystery [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Today marked 15 years since the death of RUN DMC‘s Jam Master Jay. The man was a revolutionary figure in hip-hop, and did so much for the role of the DJ in hip-hop culture. As fans everywhere mourn his death, authorities have officially marked his case cold. No one has ever been convicted for his murder.

Headkrack explains why, often, with prominent figures in hip-hop, murders go unsolved, but particularly with Jam Master Jay, why it’s unlikely we’ll ever find out answers behind the tragedy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

