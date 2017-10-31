The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is In Trouble After Meeting A White Girl In South Carolina [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Black Tony called up really upset because he went to the wrong place and missed Magic City Classic. He says Rickey Smiley needs to pick him up because he’s stuck in Columbia, South Carolina. He said he met a white girl and went to her house and hung out with her uncles and brother.

But when her dad got home, he had to escape. He was pretty freaked out by all the “Make America Great Again” hats he kept seeing around. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos