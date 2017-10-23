Frank Ocean Releases 32 Page Spread In i-D Magazine

After a few years of a hiatus,reemerged in 2016 with two albums and a couple of performances around the world. He always keeps a relatively low profile, which leaves fans constantly wanting more–so any time he does release some content, the public is all eyes and ears.

On Monday, i-D magazine announced in a series of tweets that their latest cover star is Frank Ocean. To top off the two covers the singer shot for the magazine, the feature also includes a 32-page portfolio and an essay from Ocean himself.

exclusive: "it came to me in a dream" – frank ocean creates a visual essay and pens personal letter: https://t.co/WAD7r06KGs pic.twitter.com/jY6zkqdz0l — i-D (@i_D) October 23, 2017

“You can answer a lot of questions with ‘Yes.’ But you can answer many more with ‘No.’ No is run of the mill. Yes is a gem. Whenever I feel alone I watch live television, something about it being okay on their end makes it okay on mine. Onstage one in-ear is my mic feed and the other one is a Tim Ferriss podcast. I go long periods without talking but I raise my voice when the people on the phone are in loud places. I’ve never given my fans nicknames because the ones I think of are embarrassing. I’m world famous. I had peace in my twenties. Big Pharrell praying hands those weren’t mutually exclusive. If you want to make your 30s sound appealing just mention ‘sexual prime.’ Re: the photos… as Karl Lagerfeld would say they ‘came to me in a dream.’ Summer two thousand and seventeen. We leaned into it. Bananaberry flavored candies at the bottom of the cup. I’ll never know why or what’s with campouts for Szechuan sauce at McDonalds. But I’m way into it. Issa Dreamworld. If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you’ll love two thousand and eighteen.”

– Frank Ocean

As aforementioned, there are 32-pages of photos from Frank included in the magazine, which you can view in its entirety here. The photos include some of Frank himself, his friends, backstage passes, and even one of Spike Jonze. The feature seems like a very intimate look into the intricacies of the former OFWGKTA member’s life, and the essay and photos are all obviously testament to who he is as a person.

Frank also ends his essay with, “If you liked two thousand and seventeen then you’ll love two thousand and eighteen” which of course has fans in a frenzy. Hopefully we’ll get to find out soon what Mr. Ocean will be blessing us with in the next year.

