The NFL Will Allow Players Do Something They Were Entitled To Do All Along: Kneel In Protest

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

The NFL Will Allow Players Do Something They Were Entitled To Do All Along: Kneel In Protest

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment
San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty

Did players ever really need the league’s permission?

 

UPDATE 2:38 PM EST:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell held a press conference Wednesday to again comment on the ongoing demonstrations during the National Anthem.

“We believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. That’s an important part of our policy,” Goodell said. His comments come on the heels of a Tuesday press conference where Goodell stated the league would not commit to making players stand during the song.

He reported there was no discussion regarding disciplining players during a recent two-day meeting between players and owners at the NFL headquarters in New York City.

“We did not discuss that. It was not necessary. We had a real focus on making sure that all of our teams understood the kind of dialogue that took place, the kind of things that they were interested in getting support from,” Goodell said.

“And there was complete support for the NFL, each club supporting their players, and continuing the dialogue that they’ve had on the club level,” he continued.  I would tell you there’s unprecedented conversations and dialogue going on between our players, between our owners, between our club officials, between the league, and that is a really positive change for us that we think is going to pay us dividends.”

Goodell, however, said his aim was to decrease the number of players currently demonstrating to zero.

SOURCE: CBS News

ORIGINAL STORY: 

On Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the league would no longer interfere with National Anthem protest demonstrations.

The commissioner delivered the message after a fall gathering with league owners and players. It’s a complete pivot from a previous league mandate which strongly encouraged players to stand.

RELATED:  German Soccer Team Took A Knee In Solidarity With NFL Players


“We spent today talking about the issues that our players have been trying to bring attention to. About issues in our communities to make our communities better,” Goodell told a pool of reporters at a post-meeting press conference.

The specific “issues” Goodell is referring to happens to deal with the scarcity of Black lives. An onslaught of recent police involved shootings, government polices, and the lack of economic opportunity, prompted former quarterback Colin Kaepernick to kneel in protest.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, corroborated Goodell’s account when asked by reporters after the meeting.  “We were really more talking about solutions and how we get the results that we want to get,” he said.

Kaepernick, who recently filed a legal grievance against the NFL for collusion was not invited to the meeting according to a report by his lawyers.


SOURCE: New York Daily News

DON’T MISS:

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Filed A Grievance Against The NFL For Collusion

Mike Pence’s Little NFL Stunt Cost Taxpayers $200,000

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of the New York Daily News and HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Zagaris, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

First through Third Tweet, Second Picture, and First and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Third Video and Picture Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 hours ago
10.19.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 2 days ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Andy Cohen To Co-Host CNN New Year’s Eve,…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Weird News: From Halloween Costumes Spreading Lice To…
 1 week ago
10.12.17
Khloe Kardashian Getting Dragged for ‘Racist’ Post
 1 week ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 1 week ago
10.10.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 weeks ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 2 weeks ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 3 weeks ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 3 weeks ago
09.26.17
Photos