#WTFasho A 2 Year Old Denied 100% Match Kidney Transplant Because Dad Violated His Probation [Video]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 11 mins ago
A 2-year-old boy in Georgia can’t get the kidney transplant he needs because his father violated probation. This story made me say #WTFasho! I can’t believe something like this. What are your thoughts? (BSCOTT)

