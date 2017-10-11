WTFasho LIL B: Suspended From Facebook For Hate Speech

Facebook has temporarily suspended Lil B for “violating the site’s hate speech policies.” A representative for Facebook confirmed the 30-day suspension to MotherboardTuesday, adding that the offending posts had already been deleted.

Monday, Lil B tweeted that Facebook had banned him for “talking about white people.”

Currently, the most recent text post on the Based God’s Facebook page reads, “Do the white nationalists or the KKK or Neo-Nazis really hate me? I don’t [believe] it and I love them! I’m serious, I love all humans!” In recent days, Lil B has been Facebooking and tweeting similar thoughts about his belief that “love” can conquer racism. In another post, Lil B offered hugs to “the most racist, bigoted white nationalist or hater of blacks” so they can feel “real love.”

The nature of the posts that prompted Facebook to step in with a 30-day suspension is unclear.

Fasho Thoughts: