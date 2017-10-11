WTFasho LIL B: Suspended From Facebook For Hate Speech

Facebook has temporarily suspended Lil B for “violating the site’s hate speech policies.” A representative for Facebook confirmed the 30-day suspension to MotherboardTuesday, adding that the offending posts had already been deleted.
Monday, Lil B tweeted that Facebook had banned him for “talking about white people.”
Currently, the most recent text post on the Based God’s Facebook page reads, “Do the white nationalists or the KKK or Neo-Nazis really hate me? I don’t [believe] it and I love them! I’m serious, I love all humans!” In recent days, Lil B has been Facebooking and tweeting similar thoughts about his belief that “love” can conquer racism. In another post, Lil B offered hugs to “the most racist, bigoted white nationalist or hater of blacks” so they can feel “real love.”
The nature of the posts that prompted Facebook to step in with a 30-day suspension is unclear.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Free the Based God!
- Isn’t Mark Zuckerberg worried about the Based God curse?
- Just because there’s free speech doesn’t mean you can say anything you want — there are limits to it.
- Facebook and social media should allow artists — and everyone else — to openly express their beliefs and ideas.
- He posted something that made people uncomfortable.
- Facebook’s moderation isn’t perfect — sometimes they make mistakes.
- Maybe he can get some tips with how to deal with the social media hiatus from Azealia Banks — she’s been suspended from all of the social platforms at one time or another.