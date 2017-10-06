IGGY AZALEA: Sued For Unpaid Credit Card Bills

Iggy Azalea is being sued after racking up an unpaid credit card bill of $300,000 — a whopping $250,000 over her limit.

American Express is seeking the full amount of the balance in addition to the legal fees. These aren’t the “Fancy” rapper’s first money troubles. She previously made headlines after accruing a staggering $660,000 in unpaid taxes. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Most folks know what it’s like to be a little bit late or miss a payment or two — but $300,000 in credit card bills? You could buy a house for that.

This makes me feel a lot better about all of my unpaid bills.

Living the “Fancy” life costs money.