Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

LIL YACHTY: Rides The TRL Wave

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Lil Yachty set sail in the waters of MTV’s TRL on Thursday.

After MigosPlayboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert had their shots, Lil Boat got his chance to take over New York City’s Times Square. He performed “Forever Young” off his Teenage Emotions debut. The melodic Atlanta artist later returned for the song that started his rise to fame, “1 Night.” The visit to TRL came a few hours before Lil’ Yachty debuted the music video for “On Me” featuring Young Thug.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Nobody does it like Lil Yachty.
  • How long can he get away with calling himself the “King of the Youth”?
  • TRL‘s first week has been very hip-hop heavy — can we expect the trend to continue after the premiere week buzz dies down?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]

23 photos Launch gallery

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]

Continue reading LIL YACHTY: Rides The TRL Wave

Lil Yachty Z1079 Whiteout 2016 [Photos]

DONJUAFASHO , Fasho Celebrity News , Lil Yachty , Rides , The , TRL , Wave

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
CockTALES| Booby Said Ya Sound Crazy If You…
 2 days ago
10.05.17
Tyra Banks Splits With Long-Time Boyfriend Erik Asla…
 3 days ago
10.03.17
SJP on Sex and the City 3 ‘It…
 4 days ago
10.03.17
Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dead at 91
 1 week ago
09.28.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 1 week ago
09.26.17
Kylie Jenner Expecting First Child!
 2 weeks ago
09.22.17
Judge Mathis’ Daughter Ties The Knot In Lavish…
 2 weeks ago
09.21.17
Drake Got A New Celebrity Face Tattoo And…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White…
 2 weeks ago
09.19.17
Five Ways to Style Natural Hair
 2 weeks ago
09.20.17
Kyrie Irving Didn’t Give LeBron James’ ‘Feelings’ A…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Watch: R. Kelly Accuser Opens Up About Training…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 3 weeks ago
09.19.17
Photos