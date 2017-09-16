Hip-Hop Translation: “Slippery” By Migos [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K‘s mom really likes “Slippery” by Migos. The other day, he says, she was doing her own little version of a milly rock to it, but told Special K that she has no idea what they’re saying.

So Special K decided to break out his signature hip-hop translation to help his mom and other folks like her get the gist of things. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

