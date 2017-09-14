The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Gang Activity The Reason We Don’t Know What Happened To Kenneka Jenkins? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Nineteen-year-old Kenneka Jenkins went to a party in a Chicago hotel, and was found dead in a freezer in the hotel’s basement over 24 hours later. At first, police insisted that Kenneka wandered into the freezer drunk, got locked in, and died. But after mounting pressure from the public, and the mother of Kenneka, police are now conducting what they call a “death investigation.”

Meanwhile, on social media, countless independent criminal investigations are going on as people comb through videos from the party, and social media posts from its attendees, to try to piece together some kind of conclusion that makes sense. But information is scarce, and one can’t help but wonder why the lid seems to be on so tight. Click on the audio player above, and parts two and three below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos