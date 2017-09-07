Why Quantasia Sharpton Needs To Go To Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Quantasia Sharpton‘s lies about Usher were funny at first, but she has now gotten so reckless with her attempts to take down a good man’s reputation. As the whole scandal seems to be dying down, she’s getting more bold with her attention-seeking. In an interview, she said there is an actual sex tape of her and Usher having sex- that Usher even knows about!
Now, anybody with half a brain knows this isn’t true. Such a lie was so bad even her lawyer had to make a public statement to clear up the liability. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
