9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

JAY-Z’s Mother Didn’t Approve Of The “4:44” Song Publicly Outing Her Sexuality

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

V Festival: Weston Park - Day 2

Source: Shirlaine Forrest / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

The inimitable JAY-Z sat down with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot of the Rap Radar Podcast earlier this month for an extensive interview, which they broke into two parts. The second half of the interview has arrived and finds Hov opening up more about his family, specifically his mother Gloria Carter.

The Hip Hop mogul confessed he didn’t exactly have her blessing for the song “Smile,” the 4:44 track that divulges she’s a lesbian.


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taylor Swift’s Video Director Insists She Did Not…
 15 hours ago
08.28.17
JAY-Z Reveals The Inspiration Behind Rumi and Sir…
 2 days ago
08.26.17
“Power” Season Finale Preview
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Are Begging…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
15 Hilarious Tweets Dragging Taylor Swift For Her…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Here’s How Usher Is Fighting To Stop One…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Nick Gordon’s Ex-Girlfriend Drops Assault Charges
 3 days ago
08.28.17
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Actor Is Arrested For The…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Is Kenya Moore Lying About Her Marriage?
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Amy Schumer Responds To Reports She Demanded That…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Jackie Christie’s Estranged Daughter Ta’Kari Lee Is Expecting…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 4 days ago
08.24.17
Photos