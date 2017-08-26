“Power” Season Finale Preview

9 O'Clock News
Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
Power MLK Weekend Grand Finale 50 Cent+Joe Sikora

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The best show on TV, The New Boys in the Hood.

Instead of it Being Rickeyyyyyy…..

The whole world is screaming Raynaaaaaaaa….

Smh.

The show writers are brilliant and Have you on the edge of your seat, in your feelings, angry, upset, rooting for good and bad guys. Power Is Lit and I’m sad its coming to an end for the summer but I am sure from This Preview that the finale will be everything.

 

Photos