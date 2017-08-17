Men In Animal Costumes Make A Trick Question In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s another game of “Who Done It” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” where listeners have to guess the ethnicity of the perpetrator of a crime based off of a description of the crime the committed. This player does a pretty good job at first, but then a couple of trick questions steal her thunder- especially when Headkrack describes three men in full on animal costumes in Wal-Mart. What? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

