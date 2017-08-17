The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Men In Animal Costumes Make A Trick Question In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


It’s another game of “Who Done It” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” where listeners have to guess the ethnicity of the perpetrator of a crime based off of a description of the crime the committed. This player does a pretty good job at first, but then a couple of trick questions steal her thunder- especially when Headkrack describes three men in full on animal costumes in Wal-Mart. What? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Man’s 10-Year Sentence Didn’t Help Him Win “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Who Done It?: Bride Pulls Out Gun From Under Her Wedding Dress [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED:  Longtime Listener Plays “Who Done It?” With Swag [EXCLUSIVE]

Bald & Buff Celebrity Men

16 photos Launch gallery

Bald & Buff Celebrity Men

Continue reading Men In Animal Costumes Make A Trick Question In “Who Done It” [EXCLUSIVE]

Bald & Buff Celebrity Men

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer…
 24 hours ago
08.18.17
Madea’s Back! Check Out The Latest Poster For…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Drake’s Alleged Baby’s Mother Just Had A Baby…
 1 day ago
08.18.17
Bun B Confronts Racist At White Supremacist Rally
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Lakeith Stanfield Talks ‘Crown Heights’ And How He…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Chris Brown On The Night He Assaulted Rihanna:…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
LeBron James Calls For Love And Rips Into…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Solange Slams White Supremacists And Deletes Her Twitter…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Jeffree Star Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Defending…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Where Are They Now: Reality TV Stars Of…
 2 days ago
08.17.17
Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Issa Rae Responds To Fans Noticing The Lack…
 3 days ago
08.15.17
Photos