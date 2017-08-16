Entertainment
DMX Says He Needs To Get Out Of House Arrest To Feed His 15 Kids

His lawyer speaks out.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Ruff Ryders And Friends - Reunion Tour - Past, Present And Future

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


DMX is carrying out his house arrest and it’s not helping with his mental state. The rapper was confined to his crib for failing a drug test and violating the bail conditions in his tax evasion case. According to TMZ, his punishment has him worried about his livelihood and now the rapper is asking for permission to leave the house.

DMX’s lawyer, Murray Richman, sent a letter to a New York federal judge on Monday, requesting his client be allowed to go to Atlanta, Vegas, Philly, and L.A. for gigs in August and September. Atlanta was the most pressing city since he has an event there on Thursday.

The judge denied the ATL request saying it came in too late and all requests to leave the house have to be submitted at least a week in advance. As for the other requests, Richman argues that it’s important for DMX to leave his crib since he has 15 kids he has to provide for. We’ll keep you updated on if the judge budges.

