CHARLOTTESVILLE: VP Pence Slams White Supremacists, Media

Vice President Mike Pence has condemned the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia and is defending President Trump’s statement in which he held “many sides” responsible. He also slammed the media for focusing more on the President’s response than on the actual people behind the violence.

Pence said, “We will not tolerate hatred and violence of groups like white supremacists, the KKK and neo-Nazis. These extremist fringe groups have no place in the American debate.” When asked about President Trump’s statement, which many believed fell short of condemning these groups, Pence took aim at the media saying, “I take issue with the fact that many in the national media spent more time criticizing the president’s words than they did criticizing those that perpetuated the violence to begin with.” He added that Trump “stated clearly that he condemns hate and violence in all of its forms.” (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

After Trump’s initial reaction, the White House issued a statement condemning the extremist groups.