Cardi B. Is Climbing Up On The Billboard Charts [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack fills us in on “Hip-Hop Spot.” Cardi B. is winning as she dates Offset and taking the rap game by storm as her single “Bodak Yellow” keeps climbing to the top of the Billboard 100. The song is now in the top thirty and she is the first member of “Love and Hip-Hop New York” to have a song on Billboard.

Headkrack said, “She came in not rapping and it’s working for her.” Also there is some talk happening that Eminem will release a new album this fall, so get ready. Lastly, Idris Elba’s film “Dark Tower” is number one, but there aren’t a lot of people feeling it.

