Cardi B. Is Climbing Up On The Billboard Charts [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment


Headkrack fills us in on “Hip-Hop Spot.” Cardi B. is winning as she dates Offset and taking the rap game by storm as her single “Bodak Yellow” keeps climbing to the top of the Billboard 100. The song is now in the top thirty and she is the first member of “Love and Hip-Hop New York” to have a song on Billboard.

Headkrack said, “She came in not rapping and it’s working for her.” Also there is some talk happening that Eminem will release a new album this fall, so get ready. Lastly, Idris Elba’s film “Dark Tower” is number one, but there aren’t a lot of people feeling it.

Don’t forget to tune into “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

