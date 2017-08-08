The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Family Drops Off 69-Year-Woman At Funeral Home Alive [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Family of a 69-year-old Bolivian woman is now being arrested after they left her at a funeral home. One problem is that she wasn’t dead and they refused to take her home because nothing could be done about her brain tumor.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The woman was going to be injected, when she woke up began crying. Workers at the funeral home were shocked to realize she was still alive. She is now at a local hospital where she is being taken care off. They also covered news about Colin Kaepernick, Amber Rose and more.

Catch more “Trending Topics” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6 am ET.

RELATED: Mother Of Newborn Twins Dies From C-Section Infection The Same Day As Boyfriend’s Funeral [VIDEO]

RELATED: Prodigy’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

RELATED: Autopsy Photos Raises Doubt About State’s Report On Black Inmate Who “Boiled” To Death



The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

2 photos Launch gallery

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Continue reading The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

The News Of Charlie Murphy’s Death Shocked Hollywood

Sadly, comedian Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday after losing his battle with leukemia. Celebs and fans were shocked by the devastating news and took to social media to share their condolences. The funny man made a name for himself in Hollywood while his brother, Eddie Murphy, was the biggest comedic star on the planet. Charlie’s legacy will live on forever. Check out heartwarming posts from some of Charlie’s famous friends and loyal fans below. R.I.P. to the legend.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 4 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 5 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 6 hours ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Stevie J Is Blaming Cardi B For Joseline…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
J. Cole Has Some Words For Anyone Against…
 2 days ago
08.08.17
Photos