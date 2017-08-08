Family Drops Off 69-Year-Woman At Funeral Home Alive [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Family of a 69-year-old Bolivian woman is now being arrested after they left her at a funeral home. One problem is that she wasn’t dead and they refused to take her home because nothing could be done about her brain tumor.

The woman was going to be injected, when she woke up began crying. Workers at the funeral home were shocked to realize she was still alive. She is now at a local hospital where she is being taken care off. They also covered news about Colin Kaepernick, Amber Rose and more.

