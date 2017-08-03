The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jess Hilarious Exposes Russell Simmons Creep Life [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
Jess Hilarious gives us some tea on Russell Simmons that some weren’t ready for. His daughter posted a picture on Instagram of her model friend while on the beach and he couldn’t help but comment.

Simmons wrote “hey” to the young lady with praying hands, but Jess took it as prey. His daughter immediately writes back to her father, “Dad stop you’re embarrassing me,” but that didn’t stop him.

Simmons then commented back mentioning “that’s family silly.”

Jess kept referring to Simmons as the creepy uncle at the cookout and that maybe this young girl might receive a Rush Card later on.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

Russell Simmons’ Rush Card Host “Make Moves” Tastemakers Dinner In NYC

Last night, Russell Simmons held an influencer/tastemaker dinner in New York’s Jue Lan Club, in support of his Rush Card. The dinner event, called “Make Moves,” paid homage to those pushing the envelope in their respective fields. Guests included Beyonce‘s stylist, Ty Hunter and VFILES stylist Rox Brown.

