Jess Hilarious Exposes Russell Simmons Creep Life [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jess Hilarious gives us some tea on Russell Simmons that some weren’t ready for. His daughter posted a picture on Instagram of her model friend while on the beach and he couldn’t help but comment.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Simmons wrote “hey” to the young lady with praying hands, but Jess took it as prey. His daughter immediately writes back to her father, “Dad stop you’re embarrassing me,” but that didn’t stop him.

Simmons then commented back mentioning “that’s family silly.”

Jess kept referring to Simmons as the creepy uncle at the cookout and that maybe this young girl might receive a Rush Card later on.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley & Jess Hilarious On The Black Titanic [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jess With The Mess: The Real Reason R. Kelly’s Ticket Sales Are Down [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Things Get Off Topic When Jess Hilarious Asks Dr. Nicholas Jones About Breast Implants [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]