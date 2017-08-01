Why Donald Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Is Stupid [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donald Trump announced that he is banning transgender people from ever serving in the military ban. The reason he cites for that decision is that the medical costs for trans folks who serve are way too high for the military to handle. Warren explains that this reason makes absolutely no sense.

Why? Well, for starters, the military spends more money on viagra than the medical costs of transgender people. So shouldn’t that expense go first? Click on the audio player to hear more from Warren Ballentine in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

