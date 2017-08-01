The Ridiculous Request That Got Kanye West’s Invitation Revoked [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kanye West was an expected guest a charity auction in the Hamptons. He attended the event last year, but this year, he isn’t going to be present. And he probably won’t get an invite for next year, either. And it’s all because of a fence.

…Which he requested to be built just for him at the event. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

