The Ridiculous Request That Got Kanye West’s Invitation Revoked [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Kanye West was an expected guest a charity auction in the Hamptons. He attended the event last year, but this year, he isn’t going to be present. And he probably won’t get an invite for next year, either. And it’s all because of a fence.

…Which he requested to be built just for him at the event. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Kanye West has gotten away with a lot of things over the years that we probably wouldn’t accept from any other artist. In his latest rant, he admits that if he’d voted, it would’ve been for Donald Trump. So is it official, are we over Yeezy? Check out these 10 reasons why we’re officially done with Kanye West.  

Photos