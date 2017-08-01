Amber Rose Calls Out Kanye West For Being The Ex That Bullied Her Most [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Amber Rose was on Joe Budden‘s “Everyday Struggle” web show when she got super candid about the aftermath of her relationship with Kanye West. She says Ye was a bully toward her, and she did nothing but suck it up as she worked to come up on her own, rather than exploit him and their relationship with each other.

