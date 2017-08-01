The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amber Rose Calls Out Kanye West For Being The Ex That Bullied Her Most [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment


Amber Rose was on Joe Budden‘s “Everyday Struggle” web show when she got super candid about the aftermath of her relationship with Kanye West. She says Ye was a bully toward her, and she did nothing but suck it up as she worked to come up on her own, rather than exploit him and their relationship with each other.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Torrei Hart Had To Shut Amber Rose All The Way Down [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Amber Rose Checks Gary With Da Tea For Reporting Crazy Stories About Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Amber Rose Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Amber Rose Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Amber Rose Visits “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Amber Rose Visits "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 19 hours ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 24 hours ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 24 hours ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Photos