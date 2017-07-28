Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Transformation

See what the star had to say about KJ's new look.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 10, 2016

Source: James Devaney / Getty


Keke Palmer has never been shy when it comes to speaking her truth, regardless of the consequences — and she has no intention of stopping any time soon.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Beauty, the Scream Queens star called out Kylie Jenner for caving into societal pressures and being inauthentic on social media. She told the site, “So often people feel like, you know what, I’m going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that.”

Keke continued on, referencing the 19-year old reality star, saying, “Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly, the ugly person in the family. She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it.”

💜🍇 😈🎆

A post shared by K E K E (@keke) on

Palmer revealed she has also been urged by critics to change her appearance, “What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it, but you will make money for it. You can be profitable for not being who you truly are.”

Do you think Keke Palmer’s comments about Kylie Jenner were shady or was she just speaking facts?

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

22 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Ever-Evolving Hair

14 photos Launch gallery

22 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Ever-Evolving Hair

Continue reading 22 Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Ever-Evolving Hair

22 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Ever-Evolving Hair

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 7 hours ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 10 hours ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 10 hours ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 11 hours ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 11 hours ago
07.29.17
Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Transformation
 13 hours ago
07.29.17
Drake’s Thirsty Burglar Takes Things To A New…
 13 hours ago
07.29.17
Rick Ross Apologizes For His Comments About Female…
 14 hours ago
07.29.17
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 1 day ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Photos