Gary With Da Tea & “Bossip On WEtv” Stars Talk About LHHH’s Booty-Leaking Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Teairra Mari was apparently leaking from her booty during filming for “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Teairra is generally quite open about the work she has had done on her body, and this incident was no exception.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In fact, according to one of the executive producers of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood,” booty-leaking on set isn’t all too uncommon. Click on the audio player to hear more from this Bossip-assisted edition of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Iyanla Vanzant Should Fix Halle Berry’s Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shares Anti-Aging Secrets! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]