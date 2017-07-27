The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary With Da Tea & “Bossip On WEtv” Stars Talk About LHHH’s Booty-Leaking Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


Teairra Mari was apparently leaking from her booty during filming for “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Teairra is generally quite open about the work she has had done on her body, and this incident was no exception.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In fact, according to one of the executive producers of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood,” booty-leaking on set isn’t all too uncommon. Click on the audio player to hear more from this Bossip-assisted edition of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Iyanla Vanzant Should Fix Halle Berry’s Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Says It’s Fine For Brandon Smiley To Live With His Girlfriend [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shares Anti-Aging Secrets! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Booty! Ten Things To Know About Butt Implants

11 photos Launch gallery

Booty! Ten Things To Know About Butt Implants

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea & “Bossip On WEtv” Stars Talk About LHHH’s Booty-Leaking Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Booty! Ten Things To Know About Butt Implants

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 12 hours ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 16 hours ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 17 hours ago
07.28.17
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 3 days ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 3 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
Photos