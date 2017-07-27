Gary With Da Tea & “Bossip On WEtv” Stars Talk About LHHH’s Booty-Leaking Epidemic [EXCLUSIVE]

Teairra Mari was apparently leaking from her booty during filming for “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Teairra is generally quite open about the work she has had done on her body, and this incident was no exception.
In fact, according to one of the executive producers of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood,” booty-leaking on set isn’t all too uncommon. Click on the audio player to hear more from this Bossip-assisted edition of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Booty! Ten Things To Know About Butt Implants
11 photos Launch gallery
1. Booty! Ten Things to Know About Butt Implants
Source:Prince Williams/Denise Truscello/Getty Images
1 of 11
2. No Pain, No Gain
Source:Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET
2 of 11
3. They Can — and Probably Will — Disappear On You
Source:Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty
3 of 11
4. Unless You Use Actual Fat
Source:Rob Ball/Redferns via Getty Images
4 of 11
5. They’re On the Rise
Source:Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty
5 of 11
6. But Buyer Beware
Source:Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty
6 of 11
7. They’re Not Just for Girls
Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty
7 of 11
8. Second Thoughts
Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty
8 of 11
9. Thanks, Ladies
Source:Tom Briglia/WireImage/Getty
9 of 11
10. Ask for the Kim K. Special
Source:Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
10 of 11
11. It’s Based On Science, Y’All
Source:Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty
11 of 11