Meek Mill Drops A Fire Freestyle In “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Studio! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Meek Mill came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talked about his 6-year-old son, and keeping him grounded and balanced even though he is well aware of his dad’s fame and how he gets treated differently than others. He also talks about not being interested in searching for a girlfriend right now, and respecting people’s criticism of his career.

Meek also drops some fire bars on a freestyle! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

