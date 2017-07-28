Own Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash Now on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD!

Mystery, Inc. heads to Blowout Beach for a real swinging beach party. But when the Ghost Pirates threaten to harsh the good vibes, it’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang to get the party back on track and save the day in the all-new original story LEGO SCOOBY-DOO!: BLOWOUT BEACH BASH. Available Now on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: