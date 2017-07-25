Fasho Celebrity News
JAMES HARDEN: NBA Star Sued for Allegedly Breaking Photog’s Finger

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 52 mins ago
James Harden is being sued for allegedly breaking a photographer’s finger.

Photographer David Flores filed a lawsuit against the NBA star on Friday. He says Harden “angrily smacked [him] on the hand while he was holding a camera” outside of an L.A. nightclub last year. The paparazzo is suing for lost earnings and seeking punitive damages for negligence, assault, battery and emotional distress.

Flores adds that he may be permanently disabled.

Harden’s lawyer says his client was targeted because he’s rich. “When I see someone claim extreme mental anguish and permanent disability from a broken finger, it’s hard to take it seriously.”

This comes two weeks after news broke that the Houston Rocket signed a $228 million contract extension, the largest in NBA history. (Gossip Cop)

Photos