Has Anyone Ever Checked R. Kelly For His Suspicious Sexual Practices? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Just when you thought R. Kelly had cycled through all of the sexual assault scandals of his career, allegations that he has a cult of “brainwashed” girls living against their will under his complete control have surfaced. R. Kelly, and even one of the alleged victims have denounced accusations, but given R. Kelly’s history, who knows how much weight those denouncements can hold.

What Jeff Johnson wants to know as we get more information on the subject is; how did we get here? Who let R. Kelly run this wild, for this long? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

