The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Did Gary With Da Tea Call Juicy A Tramp? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


On this season of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” the two peas in a pod Gary With Da Tea & Juicy experienced their first beef, as Beyonce was nearing her baby’s due date and Gary became immersed in helping out. At one point, Juicy and Gary’s argument escalated so much that Gary called her a tramp!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey tries to mediate their conversation around the subject. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Shares Anti-Aging Secrets! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Sings Happy Birthday To Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Juicy On Drama Surrounding The “Little Women: Atlanta” Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 24 hours ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Photos