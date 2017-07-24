Why Did Gary With Da Tea Call Juicy A Tramp? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On this season of “Rickey Smiley For Real,” the two peas in a pod Gary With Da Tea & Juicy experienced their first beef, as Beyonce was nearing her baby’s due date and Gary became immersed in helping out. At one point, Juicy and Gary’s argument escalated so much that Gary called her a tramp!

Rickey tries to mediate their conversation around the subject. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

