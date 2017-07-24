Is This The Real Reason R. Kelly’s Captives Won’t Leave? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

R. Kelly has been hit with another slew of earth-shattering sexual assault accusations. This time, however, allegations say he has a cult of women he is controlling and keeping against their will. All of the women involved are also 18 and up, which makes it harder for folks to pin-point what is wrong with the situation.

One of the girls has taken to video to explain that she is not being held against her will, and very much enjoys her life with r. Kelly. But is she telling the truth, or does she only think she is? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the hip-hop spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

