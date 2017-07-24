Dr. Umar Johnson Explains Controversial Stance On Interracial Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Umar Johnson chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about some of his controversial stances that have sparked conversation and made headlines recently. First off, he talked about ADHD, the danger its diagnosis poses for young black boys in particular, and how its medication can serve as a gateway drug. Dr. Umar discusses three dietary components that are a dangerous mix for black children and are helping to cause ADHD diagnosis for our children. He also talks about ADHD stemming from the absence of fathers in households, as well as the failure of the relationship between white female teachers and black male children.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Dr. Umar also shares his controversial stance on interracial marriage. Marriage is an “economic institution,” he explains, so much so that in divorce court, you divide assets. Most of the time, he explains, when black men marry white women, the woman is marrying up in social economic status, which means she is upgraded by the marriage, and wealth is then taken away from those who have already been robbed of enough. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Don’t Get Too Caught Up With Dr. Umar Johnson Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why We Should Stop Criticizing Black Entertainers For Interracial Relationships [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Interracial “Hit It N’ Quit It” Turns Into More Once Kelly Gets Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]