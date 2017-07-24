The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Dr. Umar Johnson Explains Controversial Stance On Interracial Marriage [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment


Dr. Umar Johnson chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about some of his controversial stances that have sparked conversation and made headlines recently. First off, he talked about ADHD, the danger its diagnosis poses for young black boys in particular, and how its medication can serve as a gateway drug. Dr. Umar discusses three dietary components that are a dangerous mix for black children and are helping to cause ADHD diagnosis for our children. He also talks about ADHD stemming from the absence of fathers in households, as well as the failure of the relationship between white female teachers and black male children.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Dr. Umar also shares his controversial stance on interracial marriage. Marriage is an “economic institution,” he explains, so much so that in divorce court, you divide assets. Most of the time, he explains, when black men marry white women, the woman is marrying up in social economic status, which means she is upgraded by the marriage, and wealth is then taken away from those who have already been robbed of enough. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: Don’t Get Too Caught Up With Dr. Umar Johnson Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why We Should Stop Criticizing Black Entertainers For Interracial Relationships [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Interracial “Hit It N’ Quit It” Turns Into More Once Kelly Gets Pregnant [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Famous Interracial Couples

26 photos Launch gallery

Famous Interracial Couples

Continue reading Famous Interracial Couples

Famous Interracial Couples

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 24 hours ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 2 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 2 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For Colin Kaepernick Hair Comments
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Kanye West Reportedly Has A Response To Jay-Z’s…
 4 days ago
07.23.17
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 4 days ago
07.21.17
Photos