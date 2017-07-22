Rickey Smiley Nominated For 2017 NAB Marconi Radio Award

It’s been an amazing year for Rickey Smiley , successful radio and television show, but things just got better.

He just received a nomination for the 2017 NAB Marconi Radio Awards!

This particular award show honors radio stations as well as on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting.

Not only has he been nominated, but will also serve as the host to keep everyone laughing on September 7th, at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner & Show in Austin.

We wish Rickey the best of luck and hopes he brings that award home.

