The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

5 Jobs OJ Simpson Won’t Be Offered [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


Come October, O.J. Simpson will be a free man for the first time in almost a decade. He reportedly already has a job offer from a brothel in Nevada, and while that’s another story altogether, it is certainly indicative of the types of jobs that are going to be available to him post-prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While the options might seem endless for a public figure like OJ, Special K has a point when he lists 5 job offers he won’t be likely to receive. Click on the audio player to hear more from this hilarious exclusive clip from Special K’s Top 5 on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

RELATED: Will The Kardashians Befriend OJ Simpson Again After Prison? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  What The O.J. Simpson Case Taught Us About The Justice System [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Much Truth Is The New OJ Simpson Series Based Off Of? [EXCLUSIVE]

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

Continue reading 11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Home Video Leaks of Blue Ivy Dancing with…
 8 hours ago
07.21.17
Meek Mill Blasts Nicki Minaj On New Album
 8 hours ago
07.21.17
Mike Conley Jr. Gives A Hilarious Response To…
 9 hours ago
07.21.17
Mayoral Candidate Tells Black Constituents ‘Go Back To…
 9 hours ago
07.21.17
Blac Chyna’s Mama Rages Against Tyga For His…
 9 hours ago
07.21.17
This Is How Hard Jada Pinkett Smith Was…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Responds To Cheating Rumors
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Here’s How R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Accusations Is…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Report: Usher Allegedly Pays Off Women He Infected…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
LOL: 50 Cent Comes For Gabrielle Union And…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Here’s How Issa Rae Feels About Not Getting…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Ice-T Defends Coco After The Internet Drags Her…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
This Is What Happened When Blac Chyna Tried…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Fan Sues Kanye West Over Tidal Subscription And…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Photos