5 Jobs OJ Simpson Won’t Be Offered [EXCLUSIVE]

Come October, O.J. Simpson will be a free man for the first time in almost a decade. He reportedly already has a job offer from a brothel in Nevada, and while that’s another story altogether, it is certainly indicative of the types of jobs that are going to be available to him post-prison.
While the options might seem endless for a public figure like OJ, Special K has a point when he lists 5 job offers he won’t be likely to receive. Click on the audio player to hear more from this hilarious exclusive clip from Special K’s Top 5 on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial
1. Nicole Brown was originally O.J.’s mistress.
2. O.J. allegedly apologized over Nicole’s casket.
3. The glove didn’t fit because…
4. Marcia Clark once told Johnnie Cochran she was going commando.
5. The Bronco chase.
6. Almost 95 million people were watching the car chase.
7. Game 5 of the NBA Finals was also interrupted by the Bronco chase.
8. The Bronco chase directly affected Domino’s pizza sales.
9. Everything stopped on the day of O.J.’s “Not Guilty” verdict.
10. In The Bronco…
11. He tried to commit suicide in Khloe Kardashian’s bedroom.
