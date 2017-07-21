5 Jobs OJ Simpson Won’t Be Offered [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Come October, O.J. Simpson will be a free man for the first time in almost a decade. He reportedly already has a job offer from a brothel in Nevada, and while that’s another story altogether, it is certainly indicative of the types of jobs that are going to be available to him post-prison.

While the options might seem endless for a public figure like OJ, Special K has a point when he lists 5 job offers he won’t be likely to receive. Click on the audio player to hear more from this hilarious exclusive clip from Special K’s Top 5 on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

