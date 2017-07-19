The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Michael Vick’s Colin Kaepernick Comments Reveal About Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is somehow still unsigned. There is a lot of speculation as to why, but most people have agreed that the headlines he made as an activist were too much for the NFL, which is largely conservative. On Fox Sports 1, Michael Vick put in his two cents about how he thinks Kaepernick could rebuild his brand- cutting his hair.

As Vick elaborated on why he thought that was the move that would help Kaepernick land a job, he sounded more and more like a black man who has never stopped believing what his oppressors have told him about blackness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jeff Johnson’s on 3 Things You Should Know from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

