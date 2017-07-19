The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why New Allegations Against R. Kelly Aren’t Surprising [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
R. Kelly is under fire again for allegations related to young women and sexual abuse. This time, a detailed report has surfaced alleging that R. Kelly currently has a cult of women he has brainwashed into keeping captive. The report contains interviews from parents who haven’t seen their daughters since they have begun living with R. Kelly, and cite a stark difference in their behaviors.

R. Kelly and even one of the alleged captives have since spoken out against the allegations. But things like this pertaining to R. Kelly just aren’t new. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

