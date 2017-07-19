Did Quavo Lose Migos’ Upcoming Album? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During a recent Instagram live broadcast, Quavo was preparing to preview songs from Migos‘ highly anticipated next album, “Culture 2.” But live and on camera, Quavo realized that the hard drive was nowhere to be found. Does this mean the entire album is lost? Well, probably not.

Click on the audio player above to hear Headkrack explain more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

