Ladies Of “Step” Documentary On Taking Responsibility For Black Arts Education [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
“Step” is a documentary that tells the true story of an all-girls high school step team in Baltimore. The film has been racking up award nominations and glowing critic reviews. Paula Dofat and Cori Grainger, two of the young women showcased in the film, came through to the morning show to talk about making the film, and how they initially got involved in the project. They share what was difficult about opening their lives up to the cameras, and whether they saw any cringe-worthy moments on film once they watched the documentary.

Paula also explains why it shouldn’t be assumed that male viewers won’t get anything out of “Step” just because it’s a film about women. She also discusses the need for the black community to embrace the creativity and intelligence of our children, and why we have to take responsibility for saving our arts programs in our communities. Make sure you head to theaters to see “Step,” which will be available everywhere August 11th. Click on the audio player to hear more of this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos