Were Oprah & Tyler Perry Beefing At OWN? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Tyler Perry just ended his days of working exclusively at the Oprah Winfrey Network, otherwise known as OWN. Presently, the channel is home to a few of his TV Shows, including the popular soap opera, “Greenleaf.” There were rumors that the two heavy hitters were bumping heads a bit over at OWN, but was it enough to send Tyler Perry fleeing from the network to his new Viacom deal?

If that was ever the case, that may not mean the friendship is over necessarily. Based off of Tyler’s statement, things still seem amicable between them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, MS.

Photos