Were Oprah & Tyler Perry Beefing At OWN? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tyler Perry just ended his days of working exclusively at the Oprah Winfrey Network, otherwise known as OWN. Presently, the channel is home to a few of his TV Shows, including the popular soap opera, “Greenleaf.” There were rumors that the two heavy hitters were bumping heads a bit over at OWN, but was it enough to send Tyler Perry fleeing from the network to his new Viacom deal?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If that was ever the case, that may not mean the friendship is over necessarily. Based off of Tyler’s statement, things still seem amicable between them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Tyler Lepley On What It’s Like To Attend Tyler Perry’s Christmas Parties [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tyler Perry Explains Why He Launched A Show With A Predominantly White Cast [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Will Mo’Nique Ever Reconcile With Oprah? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Mo’Nique Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Oprah, Lee Daniels Comments [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]