Black Tony Went To Birmingham & Stole From Red Lobster [EXCLUSIVE]

When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley today, he was in Rickey’s old hood in Birmingham! After avoiding his beef with JahLion, Black Tony explained that he was down by the university in Alabama visiting family. They went to Red Lobster, staged a distraction and stole tons of lobsters, and now they need Rickey’s advice on where to go sell them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”‘

