The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Went To Birmingham & Stole From Red Lobster [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment


When Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley today, he was in Rickey’s old hood in Birmingham! After avoiding his beef with JahLion, Black Tony explained that he was down by the university in Alabama visiting family. They went to Red Lobster,  staged a distraction and stole tons of lobsters, and now they need Rickey’s advice on where to go sell them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”‘

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Black Tony Brought His Dog To A Day Party DJ’d By JahLion [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says Rickey Smiley Gives JahLion Sound More Love Than Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: JahLion Spins A Fire Birthday Mix For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE]

'Rickey Smiley For Real' Season 4 Premiere

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

57 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Continue reading Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

Rickey Smiley: 2017 Photo Album

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Twitter Is Losing It Over This Photo Of…
 3 hours ago
07.19.17
Grandmother Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Victim Speaks…
 4 hours ago
07.19.17
Pimp C’s Widow Is Not Here For Young…
 21 hours ago
07.19.17
Well, Damn: This Is How Much Money 50…
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Hip-Hop/R&B Is Now More Popular Than Rock Music
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life…
 23 hours ago
07.18.17
Beyonc
I WOKE UP LIKE THIS: Beyonce’s Secret to…
 23 hours ago
07.18.17
Here’s The Exact Date And Time The Carter…
 24 hours ago
07.19.17
The Father Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Hostage Rips…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Tyga And C.J. Wallace To Star In ‘Scream’…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Video Shows Remy Ma Addressing Her Issues With…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
50 Cent Reportedly Borrowed $20K From Omar Hardwick…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Twitter Rips Into R. Kelly After Reports Of…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her New Mystery Man…
 3 days ago
07.16.17
Photos