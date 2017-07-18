Why Somebody Actually Does Have Problems With Chance The Rapper [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Chance The Rapper‘s song “No Problems,” featuring 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne, was his biggest yet. It gained him radio play and the widest stretching recognition of anything he had dropped so far. Apparently, the production crew behind that crew doesn’t feel like they were compensated to reflect that success.

They called out Chance The Rapper on social media, demanding their money, but Chance wasn’t without a clapback. And based off of what he said, there might be more to this story. Click on the audio player to hear more in this Hip-Hop Spot from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

