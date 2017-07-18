The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Man Who Posted Video Of Maia Campbell Apologizes [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
90s sit-com star Maia Campbell was thrusted back into the limelight recently when video of her asking for drugs and looking disheveled surfaced online. While the video might have eventually lead to her getting some help (though that remains to be seen), it definitely came off quite exploitative to post it in the first place.

After receiving a lot of backlash, the original poster of the video released an apology. Click on the audio player to hear what he had to say in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why It Was Messed Up To Post Gas Station Video Of Maia Campbell [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “In The House” Star Maia Campbell Appears To Be Back On Drugs [VIDEO]

RELATED: LL Cool J Attempts To Reach Out To Maia Campbell After Heartbreaking Viral Footage

