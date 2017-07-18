Man Who Posted Video Of Maia Campbell Apologizes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

90s sit-com star Maia Campbell was thrusted back into the limelight recently when video of her asking for drugs and looking disheveled surfaced online. While the video might have eventually lead to her getting some help (though that remains to be seen), it definitely came off quite exploitative to post it in the first place.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

After receiving a lot of backlash, the original poster of the video released an apology. Click on the audio player to hear what he had to say in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why It Was Messed Up To Post Gas Station Video Of Maia Campbell [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “In The House” Star Maia Campbell Appears To Be Back On Drugs [VIDEO]

RELATED: LL Cool J Attempts To Reach Out To Maia Campbell After Heartbreaking Viral Footage