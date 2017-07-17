Cincy
Woman Wasn’t Really Pregnant At Shot Up Baby Gender Reveal Party in Colerain Twp

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Police have uncovered startling information from the mass shooting at the baby gender reveal party that happened July 8th in Colerain Township.  If you recall Cheyanne Willis was hosting a baby gender reveal party at her home where she revealed that she would be having a baby boy.  Later that evening two gunmen stormed into the house and began shooting.

The shooting resulted in Autum Garrett, 22, of Huntington, Indiana being killed, five adults, three children plus a dog being shot.  Willis told WCPO, a local news affiliate, that she lost her unborn child after the incident but now Colerain Township police chief Mark Denney has revealed that Willis was not pregnant.  Denney stated to WCPO that he wasn’t trying to embarrass anybody and that they haven’t been having difficulty getting resistance from the victims while conducting their investigation.

While some details still remain a mystery no one has been arrested and there are no suspects however, an anonymous donor has given ten thousand dollars to information leading to an arrest.

RELATED STORY: Mass Shooting At Baby Gender Reveal Party In Colerain Twp

Continue reading Woman Wasn't Really Pregnant At Shot Up Baby Gender Reveal Party in Colerain Twp

baby gender reveal party , cincinnati , colerain township , Mass shooting

Photos