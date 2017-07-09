Mass Shooting At Baby Gender Reveal Party In Colerain Twp

Usually baby gender reveal parties are normally a joyous moment but this Colarain Township party turned out to be a tragic moment for a family.

July 8th on the 9900 block of Capstan Drive just before11:30pm a family was gathered to celebrate and learn the gender of the addition to their family when two men in black hoodies stormed into the home and started shooting. Nine people were shot and one was fatal. Six of the victims were adults and were all taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. The three children are being treated and their condition is unknown at this time.

Fox 19 is reporting that the pregnant woman was shot in the leg and has lost her baby that the celebration was for. Her husband was also shot in the head and stomach. Of the survivors one is in serious condition. The deceased woman was the cousin of the pregnant woman.

Police have said this is the largest mass shooting in months and are pursuing a few leads. If you have any information in this investigation please call Colerain Township.

