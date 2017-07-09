Cincy
Breaking
Home > Cincy

Mass Shooting At Baby Gender Reveal Party In Colerain Twp

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Usually baby gender reveal parties are normally a joyous moment but this Colarain Township party turned out to be a tragic moment for a family.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

July 8th on the 9900 block of Capstan Drive just before11:30pm a family was gathered to celebrate and learn the gender of the addition to their family when two men in black hoodies stormed into the home and started shooting.   Nine people were shot and one was fatal.  Six of the victims were adults and were all taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.  The three children are being treated and their condition is unknown at this time.

Fox 19 is reporting that the pregnant woman was shot in the leg and has lost her baby that the celebration was for.  Her husband was also shot in the head and stomach.  Of the survivors one is in serious condition.  The deceased woman was the cousin of the pregnant woman.

Police have said this is the largest mass shooting in months and are pursuing a few leads.  If you have any information in this investigation please call Colerain Township.

TRENDING STORY:  Ohio Man Arrested For Using His Leg As A Weapon!!!
 
baby gender reveal partys , cincinnati , colerain township , Ohio , shooting

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Mass Shooting At Baby Gender Reveal Party In Colerain Twp

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 2 days ago
07.07.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 2 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody…
 3 days ago
07.06.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 4 days ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 4 days ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 5 days ago
07.05.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 6 days ago
07.05.17
Amber Rose Uses Her “Light-Skinned Privilege” To Stand…
 1 week ago
07.03.17
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Photos