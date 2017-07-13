DJ J.Dough Feat. MamaNamedMeEvan – 2020 Tesla (Unofficial Music Video)

I’m sure by now you have heard my new single that’s been all over the radio. The song “2020 Tesla” has been making noise not only across the city. But being featured on various radio staions, sirius xm, podcast and blogs. Well while me and Evan were in New York City last month for and show we were performing at. We went to 125th St in Harlem to do a little promo for our music before the show. We ended up walking into Jimmy Jazz and randomly shooting a video to our single. luckily the Manager was cool and went along with it or thing’s could of got crazy. Check out the video Directed By @directorpuk

