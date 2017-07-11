The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Fans Are Using Jay-Z’s “4:44” Lyrics Against Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Jay-Z announced his “4:44” tour, and fans excitedly hopped online to try to secure a coveted ticket to see Hov live. But those coveted tickets are also pricey, and when folks realized that, they whipped out all of those witty lyrical gems about financial investments and turned them right back around on Jay.

Click on the audio player to hear some of the hilarious things fans had to say in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos