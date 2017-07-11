Why Fans Are Using Jay-Z’s “4:44” Lyrics Against Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Jay-Z announced his “4:44” tour, and fans excitedly hopped online to try to secure a coveted ticket to see Hov live. But those coveted tickets are also pricey, and when folks realized that, they whipped out all of those witty lyrical gems about financial investments and turned them right back around on Jay.
Click on the audio player to hear some of the hilarious things fans had to say in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer
18 photos Launch gallery
The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer
1. The Carters arrived to Capri, Italy in style this August.Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. Beyoncé & Jay Z were greeted in Capri by a bunch of happy fans.Source:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Of course, Bey & Jay took jet skiing to another level. Check out Beyonce’s gown.Source:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Bey enjoying time with her family in the South of France.Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Daddy’s little girl, Blue Ivy CarterSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Bey & Jay holds hands in the South of France.Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Blue’s getting so tall.Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Bonnie & Clyde.Source:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Jay and Bey take their little one on the waters in the South of France.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Blue Ivy gets gangster in Nice on Sunday.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Bey’s waves are spinnning—plus a tiny braid for flair.Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Blue-Bey.Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Blue asks Grandma Tina “Do you really know how to swim?” as she jumps into the water.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Tina goes in.Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. “I took a leap of faith, by jumping off the highest third story, on a boat into the ocean,” said Tina.Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Tina shows off her amazing cheekbones.Source:Instagram 16 of 18
17. “Sunnin and funnin” with her man.Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Getting silly with boo Richard Lawson in the South of France.Source:Instagram 18 of 18
