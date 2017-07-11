Promotional Content
Get Your Copy of Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory Now on Digital and DVD!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 1 hour ago
Your favorite animated cat and mouse duo – Tom and Jerry – are back in an all-new animated re-telling of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”! Tom and Jerry help Charlie get a golden ticket and prevent one of Willy Wonka’s competitors from stealing a special candy-Everlasting Gobstopper! TOM AND JERRY: WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY – Available now on Digital and DVD.

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Photos