RICK ROSS: Sued For Not-Showing To A Concert

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 24 mins ago
Rick Ross is being sued after no-showing a concert and still pocketing the advance — but the Bawse says he did nothing wrong.

Rozay was hired to perform at an outdoor show at the Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania, but he wound up bailing two days before the show. Now, he’s being sued because apparently his contract says he “cannot cancel once the contract is executed and tickets are on sale.”

Rick’s camp says he had to cancel all his weekend obligations due to family and health issues. His booking agency says he received $40,000 advance of the total $150,000 payday — and that he wanted to reschedule the show. Apparently there’s a clause in the contract that allowed him to take a raincheck if illness forced him to cancel.

Now that there’s a lawsuit, that makeup date is looking unlikely. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Part of being a boss is keeping your promises and holding up your end of the bargain.
  • Get well soon, Rozay.
  • Is he really sick or is he faking it?
  • There’s a lot of janky promoters out there, too.
  • If he was more specific about the family and health issues, he might get more sympathy. On the other hand, it’s none of our business.
Photos